Russians attacked Kherson with drones: two people died and were injured

On the morning of August 29, Russian forces attacked Kherson with drones. Two civilian men were killed as a result of the enemy strikes, and another 44-year-old resident of Kherson was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the CMA.

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At around 7:00 a.m., Russian military personnel attacked one of the streets in Kherson with a drone.

At the time of the strike, two civilians were on the street. As a result of the attack, one of the men sustained fatal injuries. His identity is currently being determined.

Another civilian, a 44-year-old resident of Kherson, suffered blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the chest, and an open fracture of the right foot. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.

The Russians killed yet another resident of Kherson

At around 8:00 a.m., Russian forces attacked Kherson again with a drone.

Another man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He died at the scene. His personal details are currently being verified.

The day before, a drone struck a residential building

The day before, on August 28, at around 6:15 p.m., Russian forces attacked a residential building in Kherson with a drone.

As a result of the enemy strike, two civilians—a woman and her minor son—were injured. They were inside the house at the time of the attack.

Power outages in the Kherson community

Power outages were also reported in the Kherson community on August 29. Experts are investigating the causes of the outages.

Read more: Russians destroy Kherson CHP plant with aerial bombs: authorities ask residents to leave

Residents were reminded that during prolonged power outages, Resilience Centers operate around the clock. There, they can charge essential devices and access basic services.

Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian forces have been shelling the Kherson region using aircraft, drones, and artillery. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and 26 other residents of the region were wounded; among the casualties was a child, according to Alexander Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages.

As a result of the shelling, seven high-rise buildings and 15 private homes were damaged.

In addition, the occupiers damaged a cell tower, a gas pipeline, and a store. Ambulances and private vehicles were also damaged.