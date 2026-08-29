Explosion following Russian strike in Bucha district: 27 reported dead, over 40 injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged (updated)

Clean-up operations are continuing following the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Updated information

As of 14.20, unfortunately, the death toll in the Bucha district has risen to 37.

Casualties of the enemy attack

According to him, unfortunately, 27 deaths have been confirmed so far.

"And this figure may not be final," he added.

According to the Regional State Administration, emergency rescue and fire-fighting operations are currently underway at the site. Work is being carried out to dismantle structures, extinguish fires, conduct search and rescue operations, and inspect the buildings and surrounding area.

There are injured people

Medical services are also working at the scene. According to available data, 42 people, including 4 children, have sustained injuries of varying severity. All have received specialist medical care, and 7 of the injured have been hospitalised.

A total of 381 people, including 59 children, have been evacuated from the emergency zone. An operations centre has been set up in Dmytrivka to handle enquiries from local residents. Hot meals and psychological support are also available at the centre.

"An assessment of the damage caused to the community is ongoing. At present, we are aware of around 50 residential buildings that have sustained damage of varying degrees. Temporary accommodation is available for those whose homes have been affected. Further information can be obtained from the emergency response centre operating at the Dmytrivka village council. We are working on the ground with the community. I will provide updates on any further developments without delay," added Tkachenko.

He also confirmed that among the deceased was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivska community.

"Taras Tarasovych was one of the first to rush to the scene to help the people. This is a great loss for our region. May his memory live on," said the regional governor.