On August 28 and during the night of August 29, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian UAV launch sites, an electronic warfare system, and a command post in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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In areas of the city of Donetsk in Donetsk Oblast and in Gvardeysk (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), storage, preparation, and launch sites for the Russian occupiers’ strike UAVs have been struck.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea, in the Znamianka area, an enemy electronic warfare complex was destroyed.

In addition, a UAV command post in Berestky, Donetsk region, was struck.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

An analysis of additional data has confirmed the destruction on August 28, 2026, of a "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system in the Klintsy area of the Bryansk Oblast, Russian Federation.

Operations against the enemy's key military targets are ongoing.

See more: Russian Federation’s military expenditures at beginning of war amounted to approximately 1,485,200 individuals (+1,420 per addition), 12,310 tanks, 48,774 artillery systems, 25,241 armored fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS