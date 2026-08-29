In Kyiv region, 14-year-old Karina Shylo was killed in attack by Russian drones (updated)

On the morning of 29 August, the Boryspil district in the Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones. A 14-year-old girl was killed in the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration.

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"This is yet another victim of Russian terror. She had her whole life ahead of her – dreams, plans, a future," the statement reads.

The Velykooleksandrivka Lyceum in the Prystolychna village council reported that the victim was Karina Shylo, a pupil in class 9-B.

"Karina was a bright, kind and sincere girl. She was very sociable, had many friends, always got on well with people and brought a smile and warmth to those around her.

Her young life was cut short far too soon. She had dreams, plans and a future that was only just beginning… This terrible loss will leave a lasting pain in the hearts of her family, friends, classmates and our entire lyceum family," reads the lyceum’s statement.

They added that Karina’s death was a heavy loss for her family, friends, classmates and the entire school community.

Read more: Ruscists destroy Roshen warehouse near Boryspil

Support for the Shylo family

Target: 200,000 ₴

Bank details

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8pR6r29ErA

Bank card number

4874 1000 3245 3261

There are casualties in the area

There are also casualties in the Boryspil district as a result of the attack.

Civilian infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"The relevant services are working on the ground to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike and assist those affected," said Tkachenko.