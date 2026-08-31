US tests Ukrainian drones for Drone Deal – Palisa

Drone Industry

The United States is testing drones proposed by Ukraine and is expected to select specific types of UAVs. The decision rests with the American side.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa said this while speaking with media representatives.

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"We have a person responsible for this entire area, and that is Rustem Umerov. At present, as far as I know from my involvement in the process, the ball is in the United States’ court. They were given the opportunity to select certain types of drones that interest them on a competitive basis. They are testing them," the deputy head of the Presidential Office said.

Ukrainian manufacturers provide samples for selection

Palisa noted that various manufacturers had been given the opportunity to provide these samples to the United States.

"From that point on, the choice is up to the Americans," he added.

See more: Alexa Spatium vs. "Gerans" and "Shaheds": Ukraine presents its first jet-powered interceptor drone. PHOTO