Since the start of the full-scale war, 79 servicemen from the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, ‘Madyar Birds’, have been killed.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties among the ‘Madyar Birds’

"Today is the Day of Remembrance for the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. Over the course of 4.5 long years, this bloody war has claimed the lives of 79 of our brothers-in-arms and sisters-in-arms – the soldiers of the 414th Brigade ‘Madyar Birds’," the statement reads.

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The elimination of the occupiers

He also released figures on Russian troop casualties resulting from the operations of the 414th Brigade over the last two years of its rotation in eastern Ukraine.

Madyar noted that, as of 21 July 2024, 50,336 Russian military personnel had been effectively neutralised – these are confirmed permanent and medical casualties. Specifically, 29,023 were killed and 21,313 were wounded.

He added that this information relates exclusively to the 414th Brigade, ‘Madyar Birds’.