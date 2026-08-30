Drones have attacked Leningrad Region: one of Russia’s largest oil refineries – ’Kirishinefteorgsintez’ – is believed to be on fire. VIDEO
In the Leningrad Region, the ‘Kirishinefteorgsintez’ oil refinery is believed to be on fire following a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, ASTRA has reported this, citing eyewitnesses.
Initial details
Eyewitnesses are posting footage of a large-scale fire, reportedly at the oil refinery in Kirishi. The ASTRA video has not been verified.
On the night of 29 August, residents of the Leningrad region posted footage of a massive drone attack; the governor reported that the strikes had caused a fire in the industrial zone of the town of Kirishi.
What is known about the facility?
"Kirishinefteorgsintez" is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. The plant has been attacked on several previous occasions and, following strikes on 5 May, suspended shipments of petroleum products.
There is no further information or official confirmation at this time.
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