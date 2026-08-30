Drones have attacked Leningrad Region: one of Russia’s largest oil refineries – ’Kirishinefteorgsintez’ – is believed to be on fire. VIDEO

In the Leningrad Region, the ‘Kirishinefteorgsintez’ oil refinery is believed to be on fire following a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, ASTRA has reported this, citing eyewitnesses.

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Initial details

Eyewitnesses are posting footage of a large-scale fire, reportedly at the oil refinery in Kirishi. The ASTRA video has not been verified.

On the night of 29 August, residents of the Leningrad region posted footage of a massive drone attack; the governor reported that the strikes had caused a fire in the industrial zone of the town of Kirishi.

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What is known about the facility?

"Kirishinefteorgsintez" is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. The plant has been attacked on several previous occasions and, following strikes on 5 May, suspended shipments of petroleum products.

There is no further information or official confirmation at this time.