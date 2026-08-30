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Consequences of Russian Federation’s evening attacks on Kyiv: at least three people injured, residential high-rise building ablaze. PHOTOS
At least three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s evening attack on Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
As noted, emergency services were dealing with the aftermath in several areas of the city.
Details from the emergency services
- Obolon district: a strike caused a fire on the second to fifth floors of a 12-storey residential block. The fire, covering an area of 80 square metres, has been extinguished. Three casualties have been handed over to medical staff.
- Podilskyi district: a non-residential building was hit.
- Holosiivskyi district: a fire broke out in an administrative building.
- Desnianskyi district: a grass fire broke out in an open area covering 2 hectares.
"All necessary services are working at the scenes. Information is being verified," the statement reads.
All other fires caused by enemy strikes that broke out in the capital since yesterday have been brought under control.
Consequences
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