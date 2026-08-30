Russians attacked people with rocket during race in Kharkiv region: three dead, investigation launched

In the Kharkiv region, following a Russian missile strike on the site of a race that killed three people, an investigation into official negligence has been launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

They struck the runway with an Iskander

"According to the investigation, on August 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m., servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a settlement in the Berestynsky District of the Kharkiv region, where a race was being held in memory of Ukraine’s fallen heroes," the statement reads.



Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian military used an "Iskander-M" missile.



Three people were killed.

Read more: Most of fires in Myla have been brought under control: 38 dead, four missing, – Zelenskyy

Negligence in the performance of official duties resulting in loss of life

Under the procedural supervision of the Berestyn District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pretrial investigation has been launched under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—official negligence resulting in loss of life.



As part of the proceedings, the investigation will examine the actions of military administration officials who organized the event.



In particular, the investigation will determine whether the officials properly fulfilled their duties to ensure the safety of participants, whether they took into account the prevailing security situation, and whether all necessary measures were taken to prevent threats to people’s lives and health.





The pretrial investigation is ongoing.