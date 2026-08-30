Most of fires in Myla have been brought under control: 38 dead, four missing, – Zelenskyy

Work is continuing non-stop in the village of Mila in the Kyiv region to clear up the damage caused by the Russian attack.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Clean-up operations

According to him, rescue workers have managed to extinguish most of the fires. Explosive ordnance disposal units from the State Emergency Service are also working round the clock at the site, identifying and defusing explosive devices.

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Casualties

The scale of contamination in the area is significant, and this work will continue for as long as necessary. Unfortunately, it is known that 38 people died as a result of the strike and subsequent detonation. Twenty people were injured, including two children. Four are still missing. The search for them continues.

Drone attacks in the capital region

Zelenskyy points out that there has also been a great deal of alarm in Kyiv and other regions in recent days due to Russian jet drones.

"Unfortunately, there have been strikes on ordinary residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Ensuring greater protection against this Russian terror is a priority. In total, this week alone, the Russians have launched nearly 2,000 attack drones, over 1,600 aerial bombs and 31 missiles of various types – including North Korean ballistic missiles – against our people. In fact, strikes are being carried out round the clock on communities near the front line and along the border: Nikopol, Kramatorsk, Kherson, and communities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Sumy regions. We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and every crime. They will certainly come. "We thank everyone who is helping to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and our defences," the Head of State concluded.

Watch more: Emergency rescue operations in Kyiv region are ongoing: four people are still missing, and physical evidence has been sent for forensic analysis, - Vyhivskyi. VIDEO

What happened beforehand