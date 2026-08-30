Most of fires in Myla have been brought under control: 38 dead, four missing, – Zelenskyy
Work is continuing non-stop in the village of Mila in the Kyiv region to clear up the damage caused by the Russian attack.
This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Clean-up operations
According to him, rescue workers have managed to extinguish most of the fires. Explosive ordnance disposal units from the State Emergency Service are also working round the clock at the site, identifying and defusing explosive devices.
Casualties
The scale of contamination in the area is significant, and this work will continue for as long as necessary. Unfortunately, it is known that 38 people died as a result of the strike and subsequent detonation. Twenty people were injured, including two children. Four are still missing. The search for them continues.
Drone attacks in the capital region
Zelenskyy points out that there has also been a great deal of alarm in Kyiv and other regions in recent days due to Russian jet drones.
"Unfortunately, there have been strikes on ordinary residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Ensuring greater protection against this Russian terror is a priority. In total, this week alone, the Russians have launched nearly 2,000 attack drones, over 1,600 aerial bombs and 31 missiles of various types – including North Korean ballistic missiles – against our people. In fact, strikes are being carried out round the clock on communities near the front line and along the border: Nikopol, Kramatorsk, Kherson, and communities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Sumy regions. We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and every crime. They will certainly come. "We thank everyone who is helping to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and our defences," the Head of State concluded.
What happened beforehand
- It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, storage facilities caught fire in the Bucha district as a result of an enemy attack. The fire was accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are working at the scene.
- Prior to this, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that traffic had been halted for all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place from the 15th to the 32nd kilometre in both directions.
- Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had reported on an enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the strike, leading to subsequent explosions. He said that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging an aggressive war and possible professional negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
- As of 11.30 on 29 August, 37 people are known to have died and over 40 have been injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.
- In addition, it was reported that Taras Didych, the head of the Dmytrivka community, had been killed.
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