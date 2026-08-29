Explosion following Russian strike in Bucha district: five people injured; investigation will examine legality of storing explosive materials, – PGO

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging a war of aggression and possible professional negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

This is stated in a press release from the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to preliminary data, at around 8.10 pm on 28 August, as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation on the premises of a factory in the village of Mila, an unmanned aerial vehicle – the type of which is yet to be determined – crashed or was hit.

A large-scale fire broke out on the factory premises, and explosions began. Units from the State Emergency Service and other emergency services are currently working at the scene.

As of 23:09, five casualties have been reported. As a result of the incident in the Bucha district, a private residential house was destroyed and a further seven houses were damaged. A fire engine and a care home for the elderly were also damaged.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that the investigation will establish not only all the circumstances of the Russian attack, but also the causes and conditions that may have significantly exacerbated its consequences.

"In particular, the legality of the storage and handling of explosive objects and materials on the premises of the enterprise will be examined, as will the existence of the necessary permits and approvals, and the actions of the officials who made the relevant decisions," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

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