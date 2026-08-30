CIA Director Retcliffe proposes meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, – Axios

During a secret visit to Moscow, CIA Director John Ratcliffe put forward a proposal for a summit involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the dictator Vladimir Putin. The main aim of the potential talks is to find ways to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this, citing its own sources.

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Information from sources

As the publication notes, this was the first time Ratcliffe had personally become involved in diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a breakthrough between Russia and Ukraine.

Sources claim that the CIA director’s visit was partly aimed at ascertaining whether the heads of the Russian security services could help persuade Putin to resume peace talks mediated by the US.

Who did Retcliffe meet?

During his stay in Moscow, the CIA director held talks with Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Read more: "Not concerned at all": Trump responds to possible Russian attack on NATO

According to sources, Retcliffe regarded Bortnikov as a pragmatic interlocutor capable of facilitating the restart of the negotiation process. At the same time, The New York Times reported that the CIA director outlined a pessimistic scenario for Russia on the front line to the FSB chief and urged the Kremlin to reach an agreement before the situation escalates further.

In Kyiv, Putin’s diplomatic intentions are viewed with scepticism. Ukrainian officials emphasise that intelligence suggests the Russian dictator is preparing a significant escalation of hostilities.

Read more: CIA Director Ratcliffe may have informed Putin of Russia’s difficult situation, - NYT

John Retcliffe’s visit to Moscow