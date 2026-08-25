CIA chief Ratcliffe may have warned Putin of consequences of new mobilisation and attack on NATO – WSJ

CIA Director John Ratcliffe made an unannounced visit to Moscow on August 25, possibly to warn the Russian leadership in person against a new round of mobilisation and further escalation against Europe and NATO.

The Wall Street Journal reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Context of the visit

The publication emphasised that the trip took place amid US efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran, although the true purpose of the visit remains unknown.

US intelligence theory

Beth Sanner, former US Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration, suggested that the purpose may have been to send the Kremlin a message that the United States was aware of its plans and to warn it against implementing them.

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According to her, the visit may also have concerned the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and the involvement of another party in the talks. In particular, Ratcliffe may have raised the issue of the Kremlin’s support for Tehran.

The WSJ recalled that under the Joe Biden administration, then-CIA Director William Burns, who had previously served as US ambassador to Russia, travelled to Moscow in November 2021. At the time, he warned Putin against invading Ukraine, citing intelligence on plans for a full-scale attack.

Michael Weiss’s theory

American journalist and analyst Michael Weiss linked Ratcliffe’s visit to a possible warning to Russia against escalating its actions against Europe and NATO, as "Moscow plans to test NATO’s resolve". In his assessment, the trip may have concerned intelligence that Washington shared with Poland, the Baltic states and Scandinavian countries.

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Weiss noted that the trip came amid an increase in suspected sabotage operations by Russia’s GRU and growing Russian drone activity in Europe, particularly in Germany, Bulgaria and Romania. He also said that the CIA director’s involvement was not necessary for talks on prisoner exchanges.

According to Weiss, Ratcliffe is one of the most pro-Ukrainian members of Donald Trump’s administration and is involved in matters concerning support for Ukraine, including long-range strikes.

Background

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on August 25 for talks with Russian officials.

Russian media reported that Putin had a major event involving hundreds of people scheduled, but it was postponed several days ago.

The United States asked Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Moscow, St Petersburg and northern Russia during the visit by US officials.

The last CIA director to visit Russia in person was William Burns in November 2021. He travelled there to warn against military action targeting Ukraine and ascertain the reasons for the buildup of Russian forces near its borders.

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