Trump administration discusses creating alternative to G7 with China and Russia, - Politico

The administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the creation of a new international association that could become an alternative to the G7 and include China and Russia.

This was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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According to an official who worked in the White House during Trump's first term, the concept of creating a Core 5 (C5) alliance involving the US, China, India, Japan, and Russia no longer "seems too shocking."

He clarified that "nothing regarding C5 or C7 was officially discussed, but there were definitely talks" about the G7 and the UN Security Council "being unsuitable for performing their functions in the context of new global players."

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The idea of C5 appears in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy, which the White House released last week. At the same time, the Trump administration categorically denies the existence of any alternative document. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said that "there is no alternative, private or secret version" of the published 33-page plan.

Torri Tausig, former director of European affairs at the National Security Council during the Biden administration, noted that Europe is not included in the possible C5. Michael Sobolik, who was an aide to Senator Ted Cruz during Trump's first term, also considered C5 as an option for changing policy toward China.

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