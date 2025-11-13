China rejects G7 accusations: does not supply weapons to Russia or Ukraine

China has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the war in Ukraine and considers the accusations made by G7 ministers to be unfounded.

This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Liberty.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Lin Jian stressed that the joint statement once again represents a "misinterpretation of facts, a deliberate smear against China, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs."

"China has always maintained a clear position on the ‘crisis in Ukraine’ (Beijing’s term for Russia’s war against Ukraine - ed.). China has never supplied lethal weapons to either side of the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods. We do not accept blame-shifting or groundless accusations from the G7," the spokesman said.

According to him, China remains firmly committed to peaceful development and a defensive national policy.

Read more: Sybiha to G7 ministers: Those involved in energy-sector corruption will be held accountable, this is president’s position

Earlier, foreign ministers of the G7 condemned the supply of military assistance to Russia by North Korea and Iran, as well as China’s shipments of weapons and dual-use components "which critically enable Russia’s war effort."