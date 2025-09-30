Russia is now trying to convince the US and the rest of the world that it is a bear, not a "paper tiger," as US President Donald Trump previously claimed.

This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker at the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics in Brussels, reports Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

The American diplomat noted that Donald Trump is disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because every time he makes a peace proposal, the Kremlin leader responds with massive shelling of Ukrainian cities.

In four years, the Russians have lost about a million soldiers, Vickery emphasized.

"Even a snail could have already left the Ukrainian-Russian border and reached Poland. But they [the Russian army] cannot move even at the speed of a snail. And then Russia tries to convince us that it is a bear, not a paper tiger. This war is senseless, and it must end," said the US ambassador.

Witaker noted that NATO is currently dealing with Russia's "no war, no peace" strategy, whereby Moscow poses asymmetric threats (such as drone and aircraft incursions into NATO countries) in order to "not cross the line" that would draw the US into a full-scale war.

Read more: Russia supplies modern Kalashnikov assault rifles to Italian mafia, - media

The Alliance, in turn, must find new ways to defend itself.

"But we must learn not to use $2 million rockets to shoot down a $600 Shahed," he added.

Recall that earlier, after meeting with President Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could regain all of its territory.

Subsequently, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov commented on Donald Trump's statement calling Russia a "paper tiger."

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!