USF struck "Pantsir" system, four radar stations, and warehouses at Yeysk and Millerovo airfields, - Madyar
The Unmanned Systems Forces reported that eight targets at the Yeysk and Millerovo military airfields in Russia had been struck. As a result of the night-time operation, a ‘Pantsir-S1’ air defence system, four radar stations, depots for aviation weapons and ammunition, and a technical and maintenance unit were destroyed.
This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.
I wrote to Madyar that, as a result of the operation on 30 August against enemy military airfields, the 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces Service’s ‘Ptaki’ unit had captured and destroyed:
- "Pantsir-S1" Air Defence Missile System, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation
- "Sopka-2" (12L6) radar station, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation
- the aviation weapons depot at Yeysk Air Base
The USF also hit:
- "Kasta 2E2" radar station, Shabelskoe, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation
- "RSP-27" (DRL-27) radar station, Dolotynka, Rostov region, Russian Federation
- "Nebo-SV" radar station, Dolotynka, Rostov region, Russian Federation
- BP and AE Millerovo warehouses, Dolotinka, Rostov region, Russian Federation
- Technical and Operational Department, Millerovo Nuclear Power Plant, Dolotinka settlement, Rostov region, Russian Federation
The DRL-27 module of the RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo airfield
The main target that night was the DRL-27 module of the RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo airfield.
The destroyed DRL-27 is an airfield control radar which, in addition to detecting airborne targets, is used as an integral part of air traffic control (it operates in conjunction with the PRL-27 landing radar).
Madyar noted that the destruction of the enemy’s air defence assets listed above had been confirmed by follow-up reconnaissance.
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