USF struck "Pantsir" system, four radar stations, and warehouses at Yeysk and Millerovo airfields, - Madyar

The Unmanned Systems Forces reported that eight targets at the Yeysk and Millerovo military airfields in Russia had been struck. As a result of the night-time operation, a ‘Pantsir-S1’ air defence system, four radar stations, depots for aviation weapons and ammunition, and a technical and maintenance unit were destroyed.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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I wrote to Madyar that, as a result of the operation on 30 August against enemy military airfields, the 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces Service’s ‘Ptaki’ unit had captured and destroyed:

"Pantsir-S1" Air Defence Missile System, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation

"Sopka-2" (12L6) radar station, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation

the aviation weapons depot at Yeysk Air Base

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The USF also hit:

"Kasta 2E2" radar station, Shabelskoe, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation

"RSP-27" (DRL-27) radar station, Dolotynka, Rostov region, Russian Federation

"Nebo-SV" radar station, Dolotynka, Rostov region, Russian Federation

BP and AE Millerovo warehouses, Dolotinka, Rostov region, Russian Federation

Technical and Operational Department, Millerovo Nuclear Power Plant, Dolotinka settlement, Rostov region, Russian Federation

The DRL-27 module of the RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo airfield

The main target that night was the DRL-27 module of the RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo airfield.

The destroyed DRL-27 is an airfield control radar which, in addition to detecting airborne targets, is used as an integral part of air traffic control (it operates in conjunction with the PRL-27 landing radar).

Madyar noted that the destruction of the enemy’s air defence assets listed above had been confirmed by follow-up reconnaissance.

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