ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12434 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment
1 025 5

USF struck "Pantsir" system, four radar stations, and warehouses at Yeysk and Millerovo airfields, - Madyar

strikes against Russia

The Unmanned Systems Forces reported that eight targets at the Yeysk and Millerovo military airfields in Russia had been struck. As a result of the night-time operation, a ‘Pantsir-S1’ air defence system, four radar stations, depots for aviation weapons and ammunition, and a technical and maintenance unit were destroyed.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

I wrote to Madyar that, as a result of the operation on 30 August against enemy military airfields, the 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces Service’s ‘Ptaki’ unit had captured and destroyed:

  • "Pantsir-S1" Air Defence Missile System, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation
  • "Sopka-2" (12L6) radar station, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation
  • the aviation weapons depot at Yeysk Air Base

Watch more: Operators from FATUM battalion shot down two FPV drones in mid-air and destroyed Russians’ tanks and artillery. VIDEO

The USF also hit:

  • "Kasta 2E2" radar station, Shabelskoe, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation
  • "RSP-27" (DRL-27) radar station, Dolotynka, Rostov region, Russian Federation
  • "Nebo-SV" radar station, Dolotynka, Rostov region, Russian Federation
  • BP and AE Millerovo warehouses, Dolotinka, Rostov region, Russian Federation
  • Technical and Operational Department, Millerovo Nuclear Power Plant, Dolotinka settlement, Rostov region, Russian Federation

The DRL-27 module of the RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo airfield

The main target that night was the DRL-27 module of the RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo airfield.

The destroyed DRL-27 is an airfield control radar which, in addition to detecting airborne targets, is used as an integral part of air traffic control (it operates in conjunction with the PRL-27 landing radar).

Madyar noted that the destruction of the enemy’s air defence assets listed above had been confirmed by follow-up reconnaissance.

SBS ‘PIDRAHUYKA’ online scoreboard
https://sbs-group.army/

Author: 

Robert Brovdi Madyar (149) Unmanned Systems Forces (468) Strikes on RF (1007)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 