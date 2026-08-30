This autumn, we need to ensure that success rate in shooting down enemy drones exceeds 90 per cent, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the Ukrainian military on air defence, in particular against ‘Shahed’ drones.

He spoke about this in a video address on the evening of 30 August, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A strategy of attrition

According to the head of state, Russia is trying to wear down the Ukrainian people with constant attacks.

"There are constant drone attacks – there are many jet-powered 'shaheds'. Our soldiers are shooting down a significant number of them. There have been almost one and a half thousand drones of all types in these four days alone, of which around eight hundred were jet-powered," said the President.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 267 drones and missiles: air defence shot down 233 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

The difficulty of shooting down jet drones

Zelenskyy noted that the most difficult task is shooting down jet-powered drones.

"At the moment, it is mainly our combat aircraft that are defending against them. We are working to ensure we have the necessary interceptors. Four companies have produced suitable drone interceptors, with one company’s technology proving the most successful. At present, both the Ministry of Defence and the military must do their utmost to ensure we have as many capabilities as possible to shoot down every type of Russian drone," he emphasised.

A goal for the autumn

The President added that "in the autumn, we need to provide an answer and demonstrate that the shoot-down rate is definitely higher than 90 per cent".