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Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 267 drones and missiles: air defence shot down 233 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 267 strike UAVs and two missiles. Air defence systems shot down and neutralised 233 enemy drones, with strikes recorded at 15 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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From the evening of 28 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Onyx anti-ship missile, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 267 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber UAVs, S8000 ‘Banderole’ and ‘Parodia’-type decoy drones from the following directions:

  • Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;
  • Temporarily Occupied Territory of Donetsk;
  • Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air defence operations

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defence forces had shot down or neutralised 233 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones, in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Russian night-time attack: Air defence forces destroyed 233 out of 267 enemy drones

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and the fall of downed drones (debris) was observed at four locations. Furthermore, some of the enemy’s munitions failed to reach their targets; details regarding these are being clarified.

The attack is ongoing

As of 08:40 a.m., attack UAVs have been detected in Ukrainian airspace, in particular jet-powered ‘Shaheds’:

  • 08:36 a.m. – Jet-powered UAV over/near Vasylkiv, heading north.
  • 8:36 a.m. – Jet-powered UAV heading for Mykolaiv from the east.
  • 8:37 a.m. – Jet-powered UAVs from the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region.

"Follow safety guidelines," the Air Force urges Ukrainians.

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drone (2916) Anti-aircraft warfare (2324) Air forces (2193) ballistic missiles (417) jet-powered Shahed (1)
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