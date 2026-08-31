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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,488,200 personnel (+1,600 in past 24 hours), 12,316 tanks, 48,883 artillery systems, and 25,255 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,488,200 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,488,200 (+1,600) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,316 (+5) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,255 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 48,883 (+50) units
  • MLRS – 2,079 (+7) units
  • air defense systems – 1,597 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 440 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,442 (+7) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 490,402 (+2,055) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,060 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 141,920 (+467) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,621 (+7) units

Read more: Number of enemy warehouses, control points and radars were hit. "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed, - General Staff

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