Iran attacked U.S. bases following U.S. strike: two countries exchanged blows for first time in over month

On Sunday, 30 August, the US and Iran exchanged strikes, marking the first direct escalation between the two countries in over a month.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing CNN.

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According to US media reports, the United States carried out strikes on Iranian launch sites. The attack targeted, in particular, sites on Larak Island.

The island is situated near the Strait of Hormuz – a strategically important route through which a significant proportion of the world’s energy flows passes.

Iran attacked US air bases in Jordan

Following the US strike, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced missile and drone attacks on two US air bases in Jordan.

The IRGC described these strikes as a response to the US attack on Larak Island.

A spokesperson for the Corps stated that the actions of US President Donald Trump’s administration constituted a "strategic and fatal mistake".

The IRGC vowed to continue its response

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had previously declared its intention to launch a retaliatory strike in response to US actions, accusing Washington and Israel of aggression against Iran.

The new series of strikes marked the first instance of direct military confrontation between the US and Iran in over a month.

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