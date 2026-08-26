Rubio says US not planning new strikes on Iran, will focus on economic pressure - Axios

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told several of his foreign counterparts that the United States has no plans to launch new strikes against Iran. The U.S. will focus on other means of pressure, particularly economic ones.

Axios reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the publication, Rubio's statement came at a time when the U.S. believes it is strangling Iran with a naval blockade, while at the same time exporting increasing amounts of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also, according to Axios, this is a sign that Trump is frustrated with the war and wants it to end—at least for now.

An American official stated that although Rubio made it clear that the U.S. has no plans to resume large-scale combat operations, he does not rule out strikes if Iran attacks first.

Another U.S. official stated that the U.S. Navy's clearance of mines in the Strait of Hormuz is a turning point in the war, one that largely neutralizes one of Iran's main sources of influence.

Read more: US Space Force is monitoring every centimetre of Strait of Hormuz, - Trump

The U.S. Plan

According to Axios, the U.S. wants to:

avoid military action against Iran for now;

increase economic pressure on Iran through a U.S. naval blockade and new sanctions imposed by the Department of the Treasury;

to transport as much oil as possible through the strait to global energy markets.

An American official stated that this policy will likely remain in place at least until the midterm elections, after which the possibility of launching a new military campaign may be reconsidered.

The publication explained that the U.S. naval blockade is depriving Iran of vital revenue. Officials say that over the past two weeks, almost no tankers have been spotted near Kharq Island, the main hub for Iranian oil exports.

"The Iranians have lost control of the strait. It is now under U.S. control," said one of the officials.

"The Iranian economy is in free fall, the military has been decimated, and we are cutting off all remaining financial channels supporting the regime. The president has made it clear that Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons and that he will use whatever tools are necessary to achieve this goal," said U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Another source stated that the U.S. is not currently negotiating with Iran but is putting pressure on Tehran. The U.S. believes that this pressure may force the Iranians to return to the negotiating table.

Read more: US Space Force is monitoring every centimetre of Strait of Hormuz, - Trump

What led up to this?