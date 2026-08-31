Defense forces struck radar station and components of S-400 air defense system in Bryansk region, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours and during the night of August 31, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strikes on the Bryansk Region

An enemy radar station in Desnianskyi, Bryansk Oblast, the Russian Federation, was struck.

In addition, a command and staff vehicle belonging to the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system was struck in the Ploskobukreivka area of Bryansk Oblast, the Russian Federation.

Read more: Number of enemy warehouses, control points and radars were hit. "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed, - General Staff

Other successful strikes against the enemy

In addition, an enemy unit’s communications hub in Zimovny, Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation, and an enemy UAV command post in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast were struck.

Among other targets, warehouses containing logistical supplies for enemy units were struck in Kyr-Bailar (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), Verkhnokamianka in the Luhansk region, and Popovo-Lezhachi in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed.

Watch more: Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, Su-24M aircraft in occupied Crimea and relay stations in Bryansk region have been hit, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"Operations against the enemy's key military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.