Fire broke out at drone manufacturer’s plant in Poland: CCTV cameras captured unknown man wearing a mask

A fire broke out at the WB Electronics plant in Poland (in Skarżysko-Kamienna), which manufactures components for drones used by the Polish and Ukrainian armies.

This was reported by Onet, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

According to unofficial reports, CCTV cameras captured a masked man on the factory premises. The authorities have not ruled out the possibility of arson.

The fire broke out in the early hours of 31 August, at around 00:23.

"Shortly afterwards, an operator from an external security company alerted the police that an intrusion detector had been triggered on the company’s premises. In addition, a CCTV camera captured an unidentified individual wearing a balaclava, who is believed to have entered the WB Electronics site by climbing over the fence," the publication reports.

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A rucksack and a hoodie were found near the premises; police officers, a dog handler with a service dog, and a drone equipped with a thermal imager were dispatched to the scene. The emergency services have not ruled out the possibility that arson may have taken place at the site.

The State Fire Service says the fire was not extensive, and the rescue operation itself lasted around two hours.

The factory was not in operation at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

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