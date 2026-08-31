Russian Il-20 approached Poland: fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it

Poland scrambled fighter jets to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that had approached the Polish coast of the Baltic Sea. The Russian aircraft was spotted approximately 30 km north of the town of Łeba.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Polish Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

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"Russia has once again put our systems to the test"

According to the Polish minister, the incident took place before midday on 31 August.

"Before midday, 30 km north of Leba, our fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft. There was no violation of our airspace over the Baltic Sea," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He regarded the appearance of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft near Poland as yet another test of the Polish defence forces’ readiness.

"Russia has once again tested our deterrence and air defence systems," emphasised the Polish Minister of Defence.

At the same time, according to him, the Russian Il-20 did not enter the country’s airspace.

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