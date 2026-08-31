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News Shelling of the Kyiv region
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Fire rages in Bucha district of Kyiv region: smoke possible in Kyiv

Smoke may reach Kyiv due to fire in Bucha district

Kyiv authorities have warned of possible smoke due to a fire in the Bucha district.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A fire is raging in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. Due to the wind direction, smoke may spread towards the capital," the administration said.

What is recommended?

If smoke appears, residents are advised to:

  • close windows;
  • limit time spent outdoors;
  • turn on an air purifier if possible;
  • drink enough water.

Read more: Explosion in village of Myla following Russian strike: number of casualties has risen to 52, including five children; 38 people have died. PHOTOS

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Kyiv region (1108) shoot out (18634) Buchanskyy district (132)
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