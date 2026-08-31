2 133 4
Fire rages in Bucha district of Kyiv region: smoke possible in Kyiv
Kyiv authorities have warned of possible smoke due to a fire in the Bucha district.
The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"A fire is raging in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. Due to the wind direction, smoke may spread towards the capital," the administration said.
What is recommended?
If smoke appears, residents are advised to:
- close windows;
- limit time spent outdoors;
- turn on an air purifier if possible;
- drink enough water.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password