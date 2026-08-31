Explosion in village of Myla following Russian strike: number of casualties has risen to 52, including five children; 38 people have died. PHOTOS

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike and the subsequent explosion in the village of Myla, in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, has risen to 52, including five children. Thirty-eight people have been killed.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Fatalities and injuries

"As things stand, unfortunately, we know that 38 people were killed as a result of the strike and the subsequent explosion. A further 52 people were injured, including five children. Nine people remain in hospital. Doctors describe their condition as moderate," the official said.

Extensive damage

In Myla and neighbouring settlements, around 300 properties have been damaged, including more than 200 private houses and 14 high-rise buildings.

According to Tkachenko, the damage varies in severity – some of the buildings have been completely destroyed, whilst others have suffered partial destruction or minor damage.

Read more: Zelenskyy on explosions in Myla, Kyiv region: There was strike on warehouse followed by detonation; those responsible will be held to account. VIDEO

Clean-up operations

Clean-up operations are currently ongoing at the site. State Emergency Service units have managed to extinguish all the fires. Explosive ordnance disposal experts are working round the clock on site to locate and defuse explosive devices.

On the two most severely damaged streets, DTEK specialists have already restored the electricity supply following rapid demining operations. Work is continuing to restore utilities – electricity and gas – in other areas.

In addition, the humanitarian centre remains open, where people can receive psychological support and submit applications for financial assistance. Over 200 such applications have already been submitted.

According to Tkachenko, KRMA, together with the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, is developing mechanisms to rebuild destroyed homes, repair damaged infrastructure and provide assistance to people.

Read more: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on strike on Myla: Root cause of tragedy is Russian Federation, but location of depots near residential areas is unacceptable

What led up to it

It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, warehouses caught fire in the Bucha district as a result of an enemy attack. The fire was accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Prior to this, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place from the 15th to the 32nd kilometre in both directions.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had reported on an enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the strike, leading to subsequent explosions. He said that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging an aggressive war and possible official negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

As of 11.30 on 29 August, 37 people are known to have died and over 40 have been injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.

In addition, it was reported that Taras Didych, the head of the Dmytrivka community, had been killed.

According to the latest figures, 38 people have been killed and over 50 wounded.

Read more: Most of fires in Myla have been brought under control: 38 dead, four missing, – Zelenskyy