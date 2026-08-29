Zelenskyy on explosions in Myla, Kyiv region: There was strike on warehouse followed by detonation; those responsible will be held to account. VIDEO

Since this evening, efforts have been underway in the village of Myla, near Kyiv, to deal with the aftermath of a Russian drone strike. Command centres have been set up on site to assist those affected. All necessary services have been mobilised.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, units of the State Emergency Service are at work – over 300 staff members.

Read more: Explosion following Russian strike in Bucha district: 27 reported dead, over 40 injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged

Strike on a warehouse

As Zelenskyy noted, there was a strike on a warehouse followed by an explosion. Unfortunately, there has been significant damage to the surrounding infrastructure: residential buildings, a care home for the elderly and people with disabilities have been damaged. As of now, 27 people are known to have died. One of the victims is Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivska community. He was rescuing people. Dozens of people have been injured.

Evacuation

More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing.

Zelenskyy also reported that briefings had been given by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi.

"Those responsible for allowing this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting a pre-trial investigation, and criminal proceedings have been opened under the article on official negligence. The rules are clear: ammunition must not be stored near houses or other residential buildings. Conclusions will certainly be drawn," the Head of State emphasised.

Zelenskyy also recalled that there were strikes on our regions overnight – in the Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Chernihiv regions. There were over 260 attack drones, as well as ‘parcel drones’.

"There have been virtually non-stop attacks on Kyiv using rocket-propelled drones. Ukraine cannot go it alone in finding solutions to defend against such strikes, and I thank everyone who is helping with additional support packages and sanctions against Russia," he concluded.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, storage facilities caught fire following an enemy attack in the Bucha district. The fire was accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Prior to this, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, Head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place from the 15th to the 32nd kilometre in both directions.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had reported on an enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the strike, leading to subsequent explosions. He said that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging an aggressive war and possible official negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

As of 11.30 on 29 August, 27 people are known to have died and over 40 have been injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.

In addition, it was reported that Taras Didych, the head of the Dmytrivka community, had been killed.

Read more: Explosions following Russian strike in Kyiv region: there are fatalities and casualties; over 200 people have been evacuated (updated)