Explosions following Russian strike in Kyiv region: there are fatalities and casualties; over 200 people have been evacuated (updated)

An enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region has resulted in fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing

"The attack caused a large-scale fire. The blaze also spread to private residential buildings. Fires in five houses and a catering establishment have already been extinguished. So far, 165 people have been evacuated from the scene. Unfortunately, six people have been injured. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the official said.

Rescue workers, medics, the police and all relevant services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike are ongoing.

Update

Tkachenko later reported that over 200 people, including children, had already been evacuated from the scene.

An operational headquarters has been set up at the site of the enemy attack in the Bucha district.

"Together with rescue workers, police, medics and other representatives of the emergency services, we are working to deal with the aftermath. Efforts to extinguish the fire are continuing," the official said.

Update

At 02:22, Tkachenko reported that there had been fatalities as a result of the enemy attack.

"At present, we do not have definitive information on the number of casualties. Rescue workers and all relevant services are continuing to work at the scene," the official said.

What happened beforehand

It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, a warehouse caught fire following an enemy attack in the Bucha district. The fire was accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Prior to this, Oleksii Biloshitsky, Head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place from the 15th to the 32nd kilometre in both directions.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had reported on an enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the strike, leading to subsequent explosions. He said that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging an aggressive war and possible official negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

Read more: Explosion following Russian strike in Bucha district: five people injured; investigation will examine legality of storing explosive materials, – PGO