General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on strike on Myla: Root cause of tragedy is Russian Federation, but location of depots near residential areas is unacceptable
The General Staff emphasised that it is unacceptable to locate ammunition depots near civilian buildings and reiterated the ban currently in force issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.
As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are safeguarding the security of our state and its people, and are doing everything possible to protect the residents of peaceful towns and villages.
"However, the day before, as a result of an air strike by the Russian aggressor on the village of Myla in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, dozens of our fellow citizens were killed and injured.
"The Armed Forces extend their sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as to all residents of the Kyiv region who have suffered as a result of this tragedy. The root cause of this tragedy is the aggressor state, the Russian Federation," the statement reads.
The inadmissibility of locating ammunition depots
The General Staff also emphasises that it is unacceptable to locate ammunition depots and other similar facilities near civilian buildings and areas where civilians are present.
At the same time, the order issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prohibiting the establishment of weapons and ammunition depots in such locations remains in force.
What led up to it?
- It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, a warehouse caught fire following an enemy attack in the Bucha district. The fire is accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are at the scene.
- Prior to this, Oleksii Biloshitskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, announced that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place between the 15th and 32nd kilometres in both directions.
- Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had briefed him on the enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the impact, leading to a subsequent explosion. He stated that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging a war of aggression and possible professional negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
- As of 11.30 on 29 August, it is known that 27 people have been killed and more than 40 injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.
- In addition, it was reported that the head of the Dmytrivska community, Taras Didych, had been killed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password