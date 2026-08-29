General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on strike on Myla: Root cause of tragedy is Russian Federation, but location of depots near residential areas is unacceptable

The General Staff emphasised that it is unacceptable to locate ammunition depots near civilian buildings and reiterated the ban currently in force issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are safeguarding the security of our state and its people, and are doing everything possible to protect the residents of peaceful towns and villages.

"However, the day before, as a result of an air strike by the Russian aggressor on the village of Myla in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, dozens of our fellow citizens were killed and injured.

"The Armed Forces extend their sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as to all residents of the Kyiv region who have suffered as a result of this tragedy. The root cause of this tragedy is the aggressor state, the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The inadmissibility of locating ammunition depots

The General Staff also emphasises that it is unacceptable to locate ammunition depots and other similar facilities near civilian buildings and areas where civilians are present.

At the same time, the order issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prohibiting the establishment of weapons and ammunition depots in such locations remains in force.

Read more: Explosion following Russian strike in Bucha district: 27 reported dead, over 40 injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged (updated)

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