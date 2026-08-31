Ruscists destroy another Aurora retail chain distribution center in Kyiv region

Russian occupiers destroyed another distribution center belonging to the Aurora retail chain in a strike on August 31.

The company’s press service reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Another distribution center belonging to the Aurora chain in the Kyiv region was destroyed today as a result of yet another enemy attack. Most importantly, none of our employees were injured. All staff members were in a shelter during the attack.

We will be able to provide information about the other consequences of the attack and our next steps later," the statement reads.

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Background

On the night of August 27, Russian occupiers destroyed an Aurora distribution center.

On August 30, a warehouse belonging to the Aurora retail chain was also damaged.

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