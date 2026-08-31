Ruscists destroy another Aurora retail chain distribution center in Kyiv region
Russian occupiers destroyed another distribution center belonging to the Aurora retail chain in a strike on August 31.
The company’s press service reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Another distribution center belonging to the Aurora chain in the Kyiv region was destroyed today as a result of yet another enemy attack. Most importantly, none of our employees were injured. All staff members were in a shelter during the attack.
We will be able to provide information about the other consequences of the attack and our next steps later," the statement reads.
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