Zelenskyy has enacted National Security and Defence Council’s decision on preparing regions for winter: Klitschko and heads of RMAs have been warned of their personal responsibility

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by the National Security and Defence Council regarding the progress of the Comprehensive Resilience Plans for specific regions and Kyiv’s preparations for the heating season of 2026/2027.

This is set out in Presidential Decree No. 838/2026, according to Censor.NET.

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Personal accountability of management

In a decision by the National Security and Defence Council, officials from regional and Kyiv City military administrations, mayors and heads of enterprises were warned of their personal liability for failure to implement, or for the untimely or improper implementation of, the Comprehensive Resilience Plans.

A resilience plan for the capital

The resolution also approved the Comprehensive Plan for the Resilience of the Local Community of the City of Kyiv. Furthermore, the document draws the attention of the Mayor of Kyiv to his personal responsibility for ensuring the preparation for and smooth running of the 2026/2027 heating season in Kyiv.

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Actions taken by the Cabinet of Ministers

For its part, the Cabinet of Ministers must take immediate steps to update the Comprehensive Resilience Plans, taking into account the realistic prospects for implementing the measures set out in them before the start of the heating season.

Furthermore, the government, in collaboration with the Kyiv City State Administration and the Mayor of Kyiv, should continue to co-fund the Comprehensive Resilience Plan for Kyiv and take measures to ensure the resilience of critical infrastructure operators.

A 20 per cent increase in the backup power supply

Regional and Kyiv City state (military) administrations, in collaboration with business entities regardless of their form of ownership, must ensure, by the start of the heating season, a 20 per cent increase in the reserve supply capacity for essential services, in particular heating and water supply, in accordance with the targets set out in the Comprehensive Resilience Plans.

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Energy security and reserves

In addition, local authorities must ensure they have a fuel reserve sufficient for at least two weeks, prepare blocks of flats for self-sufficient operation, and set up an independent backup power supply.

Heating and electricity companies must protect the critical components of their facilities and build up a stock of equipment, spare parts and materials for emergency repairs before the start of this year’s heating season. The regional military administrations and the Kyiv City Military Administration will monitor the implementation of these measures.

Monitoring of implementation

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Ihor Klymenko, has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decision.