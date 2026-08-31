Zelenskyy held "constructive" conversation with Witkoff and Kushner: they are finalising date of visit to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a telephone conversation with the US President’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, during which they discussed the date of a possible visit to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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About the conversation

According to the President, the conversation was detailed and constructive. He emphasised that dialogue between the US and Ukrainian negotiating teams is ongoing, and that the parties are currently discussing setting a date for the delegation’s visit to Ukraine — a trip that Zelenskyy would describe as very useful for working out solutions for peace.

What Witkoff and Kushner were told

The President said that he had briefed his counterparts on the situation on the battlefield, where, he said, Russia’s gains were insignificant and had been achieved at the cost of huge losses, as well as on the air strikes. According to Zelenskyy, the US special representatives are aware of many details of the situation.

The teams from both sides will stay in touch to go through the agenda and agree on the most convenient schedule for further communication.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump, Witkoff, Kushner and everyone in the US who is working to ensure that peace becomes a shared achievement.

Read more: Russia is still waiting for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for direct talks with Putin, - Peskov

What led up to it?