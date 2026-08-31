Russia is still waiting for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for direct talks with Putin, - Peskov
In Moscow, as before, they are still waiting for the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to hold direct talks with the Russian dictator, Putin.
This was stated by Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, who was quoted by the Russian news agency ‘Interfax’, as reported by Censor.NET.
A meeting in Moscow
"President Putin said that if Zelenskyy wants negotiations, he can come to Moscow. But as far as the summit is concerned, it is needed only to finalise certain agreements, and the agreements themselves, of course, need to be worked out during very complex negotiations", said Peskov.
In response to a follow-up question asking whether this meant that the Russian side’s position on inviting Zelenskyy to Moscow had not changed, Putin’s spokesperson said: "Nothing has changed".
Peace efforts by other countries
The Kremlin added that Russia welcomes the efforts of any country capable of contributing to a resolution of the war, but Kyiv, it is claimed, is not yet prepared to listen to mediators.
Peskov noted that, in particular, Turkey had always expressed its willingness to contribute to the peace process.
What led up to it
- The day before, Axios, citing its own sources, reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during an undisclosed visit to Moscow, had put forward an initiative to hold a summit involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the dictator Vladimir Putin. The main objective of the potential talks would be to find ways to end the war.
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