Kremlin denies plans to attack one of NATO countries: Many such scare stories are being published now

Spokesman for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov has denied media claims about a possible Russian attack on a NATO country, saying they have nothing to do with Moscow’s intentions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What did Peskov say?

"Many such scare stories are being published now. Clearly, this has nothing to do with reality and nothing to do with the intentions of the Russian Federation," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia would prefer to achieve its objectives in the "special military operation" by peaceful means, "but in the absence of an opportunity to do so, it continues the special military operation in order to safeguard its security and interests in the context of the conflict surrounding Ukraine".

Read more: Russia could attack NATO within few months, - Tusk

Background

It was previously reported that the Kremlin could resort to a limited provocation against a NATO country without waiting for the war in Ukraine to end.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on 25 August for talks with Russian officials.

Russian media report that Putin had been scheduled to attend a major event involving hundreds of people, but it was postponed several days ago.

The United States asked Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Moscow, St Petersburg and northern Russia because of the visit by its officials.

According to media reports, Ratcliffe may have warned Putin about the consequences of a new mobilisation and an attack on NATO.

It should be noted that the last time a CIA director personally visited Russia was in November 2021, when William Burns travelled there to warn against military action against Ukraine and ascertain the reasons for the Russian military buildup near its borders.

Read more: Russia expects "new proposals" from US on ending war in Ukraine – Kremlin