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Explosion at Rivne District Police Station: police bomb disposal officer has been killed; investigation has been launched
On 31 August, at around 3.30 pm, an explosion occurred in the inner courtyard of Police Station No. 1 in Rivne whilst members of the bomb disposal unit were carrying out their duties.
This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police press office, according to Censor.NET.
The consequences of the explosion
As a result of the explosion, one member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EODU) was killed, and three other police officers from the same unit were injured.
Investigation
Following the incident, the State Bureau of Investigations has launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the explosion.
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that an explosion occurred in the administrative building of the district police station in Rivne. One police officer has been killed and others have been injured.
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