Explosion at Rivne District Police Station: police bomb disposal officer has been killed; investigation has been launched

On 31 August, at around 3.30 pm, an explosion occurred in the inner courtyard of Police Station No. 1 in Rivne whilst members of the bomb disposal unit were carrying out their duties.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Police press office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The consequences of the explosion

As a result of the explosion, one member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EODU) was killed, and three other police officers from the same unit were injured.

Read more: Former TCR head and accomplice promised to "resolve" mobilisation issue in Rivne region for $6,000

Investigation

Following the incident, the State Bureau of Investigations has launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the explosion.