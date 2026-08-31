Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of August 31: air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of Sunday, August 31, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered drones. Air raid alerts have been declared in several regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of strike UAVs

At 8:02 p.m. - Kyiv: UAV over the city.

At 8:06 p.m. - Jet-powered UAVs heading toward Hostomel/Bucha.

At 8:14 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the south.

At 8:24 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Obukhiv.

At 8:30 p.m. - Jet-powered UAVs from the Black Sea heading toward the Mykolaiv region.

At 8:35 p.m. - UAV in the south of the Odesa region.

At 8:41 p.m. - Jet-powered UAVs from the Black Sea heading toward the Odesa region.

Updated information

At 9:01 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the west.

At 9:05 p.m. - UAV in the Cherkasy region, heading toward Kamianka.

At 9:06 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV in the Zhytomyr region heading toward Ovruch.

At 9:14 p.m. - Kyiv: UAV over the city.

At 9:20 p.m. - Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:25 p.m. - Jet-powered UAVs in the east of the Odesa region, heading toward the Vinnytsia region.

At 9:27 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 9:35 p.m. - Jet-powered UAVs heading toward Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 9:39 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV from the north of the Odesa region heading toward the Vinnytsia region. Jet-powered UAV heading toward Cherkasy from the southeast.

At 9:42 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the south.

At 9:46 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Ladyzhyn in the Vinnytsia region from the south.

At 9:48 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Donetsk region.

At 9:58 p.m. - Situation regarding jet-powered UAVs:

in the east of the Kyiv region, heading west;

in the west of the Poltava region, heading toward the Cherkasy region;

between Poltava and Kremenchuk, heading west;

north of Mykolaiv, heading west.

At 10:00 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV from the Vinnytsia region heading toward the south of the Zhytomyr region. Jet-powered UAV heading toward the Black Sea from the Kherson region.

At 10:03 p.m. - The Air Force reports:

UAV in the southeastern part of the Kharkiv region, heading west.

UAV in the south of the Cherkasy region, heading toward the Vinnytsia region.

UAV heading toward Odesa from the sea.

At 10:05 p.m. - UAV heading toward Kharkiv from the north. UAV east of Zaporizhzhia, heading north.

At 10:06 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Bila Tserkva from the east.

At 10:07 p.m. - UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 10:12 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the south.

At 10:16 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV in the west of the Mykolaiv region, heading north.

At 10:18 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

Updated information

At 10:27 p.m. - Banderol loitering munitions heading toward Odesa from the Black Sea.

At 10:32 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Odesa from the north. UAV heading toward Sumy from the east.

At 10:35 p.m. - UAV heading toward the Odesa region from the Black Sea. UAV heading toward Dnipro from the north.

At 10:36 p.m. - UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 10:38 p.m. - New groups of jet-powered UAVs from Russia’s Bryansk region heading toward the Chernihiv region.

At 10:49 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Maiaky from the south in the Odesa region. Jet-powered UAV in the south of the Kyiv region, heading toward Bila Tserkva.

At 10:52 p.m. - High-speed target heading toward Chornomorsk/Odesa from the Black Sea.

Updated information

At 11:00 p.m. - Group of Banderol loitering munitions heading toward the Odesa region, in the Odesa area.

At 11:02 p.m. - Missile from the Black Sea heading toward the Chornomorsk area.

At 11:05 p.m. - High-speed target heading toward Odesa from the sea.

At 11:07 p.m. - UAV heading toward Dnipro from the south.

At 11:14 p.m. - High-speed targets (enemy weapons), conventional and jet-powered UAVs heading toward the Odesa region. Remain in shelters during the air raid alert.

At 11:16 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the south.

At 11:19 p.m. - UAV in the south of the Kharkiv region, heading north.

At 11:27 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian territory.

At 11:30 p.m. - Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the north. Group of UAVs from the sea heading toward the Odesa region, in the area of Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

At 11:32 p.m. - Jet-powered UAVs in the east of the Mykolaiv region, heading west. Jet-powered UAVs in the south of the Kharkiv region, heading north.

At 11:33 p.m. - UAV heading toward the Cherkasy region from the west of the Kirovohrad region.

Remain in safe places during air raid alerts!

Watch more: 18 Russian "Molniya"-type attack drones were destroyed by drone operators from 72nd Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO