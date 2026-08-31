Ukraine prepares extension of transport visa-free regime with EU: decision expected in autumn

Ukraine must extend its freight transport liberalization agreement with the European Union, known as the "transport visa-free regime," by the end of 2026.

As Censor.NET reports, First Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Serhii Derkach said this in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

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Ukraine prepares to extend agreement

According to Derkach, Ukraine is actively working with the European Commission and EU member states to extend the agreement for another term.

At the same time, Ukraine must carry out domestic work to advance the European integration of the road transport sector.

In particular, the licensing conditions for access to the road transport market need to be updated. This should ensure that Ukrainian carriers comply with EU standards.

"The draft is ready and is currently undergoing final approval by other authorities. We expect a government decision in the autumn," Derkach said.

The current agreement is valid until April 2027.

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Road transport accounts for a significant share of trade

According to Derkach, thanks to the "transport visa-free regime," Ukraine can now support not only exports but also imports.

According to 2025 data, road transport accounted for 40% of Ukraine’s exports in monetary terms.

For imports, the figure was 73%.

The latest version of the "transport visa-free regime" agreement was amended so that, in the event of significant disruptions to a local road transport market, its application could be temporarily suspended in a specific geographical region.

Meanwhile, the EU is preparing to expand sanctions against Russia: around 1,600 individuals and companies could be added to the list.