Kherson amid intensified Russian attacks: RMA head again urges residents to evacuate

Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said he believes it is necessary to speak honestly about the situation in Kherson, as the security situation in the city remains difficult.

As Censor.NET reports, he wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Prokudin explains why he speaks about the danger

The RMA head noted that recently he has been speaking as openly as possible about the difficult security situation in Kherson, the intensification of Russian drone attacks, and strikes on energy and heating infrastructure.

According to him, he understands that such statements may have caused anxiety, outrage, or misunderstanding among some people.

At the same time, Prokudin explained that he considers it necessary to tell adults the truth.

"Not to frighten anyone. Not to shift responsibility onto someone else. And certainly not to sow panic," the head of the Kherson RMA said.

See more: Russians attack Red Cross warehouse in Kherson with drones: humanitarian supplies burned. PHOTOS

He added that the situation in Kherson is the most difficult due to the enemy drawing closer.

The city’s critical infrastructure remains operational. At the same time, even the most advanced defenses cannot guarantee that a Russian guided aerial bomb will not hit the facility they are protecting.

Residents urged not to ignore danger

Prokudin urged Kherson residents not to ignore the danger and to leave if there is a recommendation to evacuate.

"That is why I am asking you for the most important thing – do not ignore the danger. If there is a recommendation to evacuate, evacuate," he added.

He also urged residents not to listen to those who describe such decisions as "betrayal" or as an attempt to "drive" someone out of the Kherson region.

An option is currently being considered to accommodate residents of the region in boarding houses and other accommodation facilities in safer regions.

Earlier, on August 27, Russian occupiers attacked the Kherson combined heat and power plant. The facility sustained very serious damage.

After that, Prokudin urged residents to leave. According to him, Kherson could remain without electricity and heating for a prolonged period.

See more: Russia struck Kherson Thermal Power Station with cruise missile: there has been extensive damage. PHOTO