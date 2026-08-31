Russians launch massive attack on Odesa: explosions heard in city, infrastructure damaged

Late on Monday evening, August 31, explosions were heard in Odesa. Russian invaders are attacking the city with drones and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on city

A high-speed target was heading toward Chornomorsk/Odesa from the Black Sea, it was reported at 10:52 p.m.

A group of Banderol loitering munitions was heading toward the Odesa region (in the Odesa area), it was reported at 11:00 p.m.

A missile from the Black Sea was heading toward the Chornomorsk area; it was reported at 11:02 p.m.

A high-speed target was heading toward Odesa from the sea; it was reported at 11:05 p.m.

High-speed targets (enemy weapons), conventional and jet-powered UAVs were heading toward the Odesa region, it was reported at 11:14 p.m.

A group of UAVs from the sea was heading toward the Odesa region, in the area of Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park, it was reported at 11:23 p.m.

Explosions heard

Suspilne reports that a series of explosions was heard in Odesa.

Consequences of attack

Head of the City Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported that infrastructure in the city had been damaged.

"Massive enemy attack on the city. Infrastructure has been damaged," he wrote.

Watch more: Morning and night-time attacks on Odesa: infrastructure and building damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS