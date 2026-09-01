Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region with missiles and drones: one person was killed and nine were injured

On the night of 1 September, the Kyiv region came under a massive attack by Russian forces involving missiles and attack drones. The shelling resulted in one fatality and several casualties, and caused damage to residential buildings and a business.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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In Boryspil, a five-storey residential block was damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Cars caught fire in the car park next to it. Firefighters have already extinguished the blaze.

Forty-eight people were evacuated from the damaged building.

According to preliminary information, eight people were injured in the attack, including a child. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

A business premises in Boryspil was also damaged. One person was killed there, and another was injured. Condolences are being extended to the family and friends of the deceased.

Rescue workers, medics, police and other emergency services are working at the scenes. Experts are dealing with the aftermath of the attack and assessing the extent of the damage.

Details of the consequences of the Russian strike are still being confirmed.

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