UAV launch sites, communications hub, command and observation post, and enemy warehouses have been struck, - General Staff

On August 31 and during the night of September 1, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What was targeted?

Thus, in the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk region and in Hvardiiske (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack UAVs were targeted.

In addition, an enemy communications hub was struck in Myrne, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Furthermore, an occupiers’ command and observation post was struck in Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Verkhnokamianka, Luhansk Oblast, an area where enemy military equipment was concentrated was struck.

Among other targets, a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the Russian aggressor was struck in Borisovka, Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Skelia fighters showed Air Force strike on building with occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Confirmation of previous strikes

Based on the analysis of additional data, strikes on August 30, 2026, against a launch site and a UAV storage facility in the Tsymbulova area of the Oryol Region of the Russian Federation have been confirmed.

"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: AFU strike on Russian command posts in Donetsk: Lieutenant Colonel Moiseyenko of 41st Army headquarters eliminated