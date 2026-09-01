China will step up coordination on Ukraine to achieve political settlement of war, - Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to step up coordination on Ukraine to achieve a "political settlement of the crisis".

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, as reported by CCTV.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Xi emphasised that, whilst the number of uncertain and unpredictable factors in the international situation is currently on the rise, "the aspirations of the peoples of all countries for peace, development, cooperation and mutually beneficial collaboration remain unchanged".

He added that China intends to strengthen coordination with other countries to seek political solutions to the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Afghanistan.

"With regard to international and regional flashpoints such as Ukraine, the Middle East and Afghanistan, China is prepared to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, adopting an approach aimed at addressing both the symptoms and the root causes of the problem, and to facilitate a political settlement," he said.

Read more: Putin meets with Xi Jinping. Ukraine discussed "in passing" – Peskov