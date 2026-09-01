Over summer, Russia lost 124,000 troops, - General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS
The estimated casualties among Russian military personnel in August 2026 amount to 42,020 soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In just three months this summer, the enemy lost 124,170 personnel:
- 39,290 people—in June;
- 42,860 people—in July;
- 42,020 people—in August.
"Thus, during the three summer months of 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 25.8% more enemy personnel than during the corresponding period in the spring," the General Staff noted.
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