Russia has reacted strongly to the new role taken up by Ukraine’s former defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, in Italy. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the decision by the Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, to appoint the Ukrainian as an adviser on defence innovation as "absurd".

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian quotes Zakharova’s statement.

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Zakharova spoke about the "exploitation of Ukraine"

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Fedorov’s appointment allegedly demonstrates "how Western countries are exploiting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people".

"Whilst ordinary citizens in Ukraine are being conscripted and sent to their deaths in the trenches, the leaders of the Kyiv regime are turning military defeats into personal international contracts – and they are not ashamed of it," Zakharova said, repeating the Kremlin’s traditional propaganda talking points.

In the statement in question, she did not put forward any arguments regarding Fedorov’s professional qualities or, specifically, his future role within the Italian Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Fedorov has proposed that US create "drone army" in exchange for Patriot missiles: "I am ready for such an exchange"

Fedorov will advise Crozetto on defence innovation

News of Fedorov’s new role emerged on 28 August. He accepted an offer from Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crozetto to become his adviser on defence innovation.

It was precisely this personnel decision that prompted a public reaction from the Russian Foreign Ministry a few days later.