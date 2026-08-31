Fedorov has proposed that US create "drone army" in exchange for Patriot missiles: "I am ready for such an exchange"

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has stated that he is prepared to help the US "create a drone army" in exchange for the supply of American interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot systems.

He made these remarks in an interview with the FT whilst in Washington, according to Censor.NET.

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A proposal for the US

He did not specify whether he plans to meet with representatives of US President Donald Trump’s administration, but said he would be "very happy to help America create a drone army — especially in exchange for [interceptor missiles for] the Patriot system, so that we can survive this winter".

"I am ready for such an exchange," he said.

Establishment of a defence technology fund

The publication notes that whilst in the US, Fedorov is seeking American investment for a defence technology fund, which he hopes will write a "new chapter" in the war against Russia.

The former minister is seeking support for the fund from venture capitalists, private investors and American technology companies, and noted that he is in talks with a "large number" of potential investors interested in Ukrainian innovations.

"This isn’t quite a traditional venture capital fund. We are writing a new chapter in the war," he said.

According to him, this mechanism will go beyond the scope of a traditional venture capital fund, as it will be able not only to invest in existing Ukrainian start-ups but also to set up companies itself. It will use Western capital to develop technologies that are critical to Ukraine’s ability to withstand the ongoing full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

At the same time, he did not disclose details of his role in managing the fund.

Read more: Fedorov’s team explained that he may serve as adviser to foreign governments following his tenure at Ministry of Defence: this does not involve disclosure of state secrets

Three key priorities

The former minister has identified three initial priorities for the fund: developing robotics to reduce the number of personnel on the front line; creating low-cost, high-speed interceptor drones to counter new Russian jet-powered strike UAVs; and producing affordable missiles equipped with artificial intelligence.

Relying on force

Fedorov stated that Ukraine stepping up its long-range strikes against Russia is the most effective way to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war, but this requires greater investment in the weapons used for such attacks.

"We need more jet-powered drones, we need cheap missiles, we need missiles equipped with artificial intelligence. It is impossible to engage in any dialogue with Putin in any other way… He only understands force," said the former minister.

Read more: Khmara has offered Fedorov chance to work together, but Fedorov has not yet responded

Fedorov’s new role

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that he has accepted an offer from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto to become his adviser on defence innovation.

Fedorov’s press office told Censor.NET that the former minister is not moving to Rome but will continue to live and work in Kyiv.

The press office of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov explained that his previous position at the Ministry of Defence does not impose any restrictions on him serving as an adviser to foreign governments.

Read more: Patriot stocks in Europe have fallen critically low, with Ukraine bearing brunt – Associated Press