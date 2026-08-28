Fedorov becomes adviser to Italian Defence Minister Crosetto

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that he accepted an offer from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto to become his adviser on defence innovation.

The former minister announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Together with the team, we have begun an international trip dedicated to developing our new digitalisation and defence tech projects. Our first meeting was with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. I thanked Guido for his personal support and his offer to become his adviser on defence innovation. I am grateful for the trust and strategic partnership," Fedorov said.

According to the former government official, in this role he will help Italy develop modern warfare technologies, improve its defence sector and adapt to new global security challenges.

"Ukraine and our team have unique experience in technology-driven warfare, which we are ready to share with our partners. At the same time, my main focus remains unchanged: I continue to work in Ukraine on projects that strengthen our defence and help attract international resources," the former minister emphasised.

During the meeting, the parties discussed drones, autonomous systems, air defence and the development of the defence tech ecosystem.

Fedorov expressed his conviction that the future of defence belongs to countries capable of rapidly testing and scaling up new solutions by combining technology with strong manufacturing. In his view, Ukraine’s experience could form the basis of a new defence model for Europe.

"We are continuing our international trip. Meetings with partners on digitalisation, defence technologies and the development of new projects lie ahead," the former defence minister added.

As a reminder, on 25 July 2026, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto announced that he had offered former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov a position as his adviser following Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister.

Fedorov’s resignation