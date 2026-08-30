Fedorov’s team explained that he may serve as adviser to foreign governments following his tenure at Ministry of Defence: this does not involve disclosure of state secrets

The press office of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov explained that his previous position at the Ministry of Defence does not impose any restrictions on him serving as an adviser to foreign governments.

This statement was issued by Fedorov’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Fedorov’s work will not disclose state secrets

"This does not involve the disclosure of state secrets or the transfer of classified information necessary for the development, production or use of military equipment, nor any other technical documentation or restricted-access information," the press office stated.

International practice

They noted that the appointment of former high-ranking officials as experts and advisers to the governments of other states is common international practice. They are appointed precisely because of their accumulated managerial experience and expertise in specific fields.

Fedorov’s press office cited the example of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has been appointed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an adviser on economic recovery. Meanwhile, former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland has become an adviser to the President of Ukraine on economic development.

Furthermore, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, having left government, is now engaged in international consultancy and expert work, particularly in the fields of international politics, security and support for Ukraine.

The aim of the consultancy

"The role of an adviser on defence innovation is, first and foremost, to share one’s own managerial and expert experience in the field of technological warfare, accumulated over years of full-scale invasion. Such cooperation is also important for Ukraine: it deepens collaboration with NATO countries and their defence industries, and creates new opportunities for Ukrainian defence-tech companies, joint development projects and investment initiatives," the former minister’s press office stated.

They also reported that Fedorov is planning "dozens of other international cooperation projects".

Priority — Ukraine

"However, Mykhailo Fedorov will continue to live and work in Ukraine. His main focus remains here — helping Ukraine to stop the enemy. His international work will enable him to attract more attention, partners and investment to new projects — a think tank and an innovation fund that will invest in Ukrainian technologies and weapons capable of changing the course of the war," Fedorov’s press office stated.

Read more: Fedorov becomes adviser to Italian Defence Minister Crosetto but will remain in Ukraine

Fedorov’s new role

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that he has accepted an offer from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crozetto to become his adviser on defence innovation.

In a statement to Censor.NET, Fedorov’s press office said that the former minister would not be moving to Rome but would continue to live and work in Kyiv.

Read more: Ukraine has only few months to turn tide of war. We are now slowly losing – Fedorov