Khmara has offered Fedorov chance to work together, but Fedorov has not yet responded
Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara said that during a meeting in July, he had suggested to his predecessor, Mykhailo Fedorov, that they find a way to continue working together. As yet, no response has been received from the former head of the ministry.
Khmara made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists, according to NV, as reported by Censor.NET.
Proposal for cooperation
When asked about Fedorov’s possible return to the Ministry of Defence as an adviser or in another role, Khmara noted that they had held one meeting in July. At that meeting, Khmara did not offer Fedorov any specific posts, but suggested finding some model or framework for continuing their joint work on projects.
There has been no response as yet from the former head of the defence ministry.
Retaining the team
At the same time, Khmara emphasised that he aims to retain the Ministry of Defence team to ensure continuity of processes and the continuation of projects already underway.
According to him, the ministry still has strong specialists whose task is to guarantee the continuity of work, implement important initiatives and strengthen areas requiring special attention.
Separately, the Ministry of Defence plans to develop digital transformation and the field of cognitive warfare, Khmara added.
Fedorov’s new role
- Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that he has accepted an offer from Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto to become his adviser on defence innovation.
- In a statement to Censor.NET, Fedorov’s press office said that the former minister would not be moving to Rome but would continue to live and work in Kyiv.
- The press office of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov explained that his previous position at the Ministry of Defence does not impose any restrictions on him serving as an adviser to foreign governments.
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