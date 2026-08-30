Khmara has offered Fedorov chance to work together, but Fedorov has not yet responded

Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara said that during a meeting in July, he had suggested to his predecessor, Mykhailo Fedorov, that they find a way to continue working together. As yet, no response has been received from the former head of the ministry.

Khmara made these remarks whilst speaking to journalists, according to NV, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Proposal for cooperation

When asked about Fedorov’s possible return to the Ministry of Defence as an adviser or in another role, Khmara noted that they had held one meeting in July. At that meeting, Khmara did not offer Fedorov any specific posts, but suggested finding some model or framework for continuing their joint work on projects.

There has been no response as yet from the former head of the defence ministry.

Retaining the team

At the same time, Khmara emphasised that he aims to retain the Ministry of Defence team to ensure continuity of processes and the continuation of projects already underway.

According to him, the ministry still has strong specialists whose task is to guarantee the continuity of work, implement important initiatives and strengthen areas requiring special attention.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence plans to develop digital transformation and the field of cognitive warfare, Khmara added.

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