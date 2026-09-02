213 clashes on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting is in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, – General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 1 September 2026, 213 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and carried out 93 air strikes, during which it dropped 313 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 11,511 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,969 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 57 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Sopych, Tovstodubove, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Yunakivka and Volfyne were subjected to enemy artillery fire. Furthermore, the areas surrounding the settlements of Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Khotin and Khrapivshchyna were subjected to air strikes.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck 10 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, six drone control centres, five artillery pieces and one other key enemy target.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,390 personnel. Four tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 62 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, 12 ground-based robotic systems, 1,969 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 enemy vehicles and two units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

See also: Russia has lost 124,000 troops over the summer, says General Staff. INFOGRAPHIC

Situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance towards the settlements of Volokhivka, Khatne, Bochkove, and in the area of Vovchanski Khutory and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched six attacks towards the settlements of Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kurylivka, Dovhenke and Kivsharivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched nine attacks towards the settlements of Novoosynove, Drobysheve, Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out three assaults towards the settlements of Ozerne, Mykolaivka and in the Kryva Luka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers carried out one attack towards Yurkivka.

It is also noted that 28 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka and towards Novopavlivka and Vilne.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 25 attacks. The enemy was active in the direction of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka and in the areas around the settlements of Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and Horikove," the report states.

Read more: UAV launch sites, communications hub, command and observation post, and enemy warehouses have been struck, - General Staff

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff:

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian invaders did not carry out any active offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions 13 times. The enemy attempted to advance towards the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,491,030 personnel (+1,390 in last 24 hours), 12,324 tanks, 49,016 artillery systems, 25,263 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS